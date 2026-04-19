Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Opening Weekend Box Office: Akshay Kumar's horror comedy grosses Rs 95 crore in 3 days globally

Bhooth Bangla recorded a good opening weekend, grossing Rs. 95 crore at the worldwide box office. The horror-comedy drama fetched around Rs. 67 crore gross (Rs. 56 crore nett) from the domestic markets, while the foreign territories contributed a sum of USD 3 million, which is Rs. 28 crore gross.

That's a pretty encouraging weekend for an Akshay Kumar film, whose recent track record isn't much good. So far, the movie has set a very good base. All it needs is to sustain well ahead. If the movie manages to hold well on Monday and then on the weekdays, it will go for a Clean Hit verdict, which is the need of the hour for Khiladi Kumar. The previous Akshay Kumar film, Jolly LLB 3, also had a promising weekend but lost momentum on the weekdays, which kept it from being a Hit. Bhooth Bangla will be aiming to avoid it.



Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla garnered mixed reactions among the audience. Had the movie received superlative word-of-mouth, it would have seen a much bigger weekend. Nevertheless, the horror comedy drama has witnessed a promising growth over the weekend, performing better than Jolly LLB 3, especially in the mass circuits on its Day 3 (Sunday).

Box Office Collections of Bhooth Bangla are as follows:

Particular Gross Box Office India Rs. 67 crore Overseas Rs. 28 crore Worldwide Rs. 95 crore gross

For the unversed, Bhooth Bangla marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after nearly 15 years. The movie also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Late Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Jissu Sengupta, Rajesh Sharma, and others. Tabu makes a brief cameo.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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