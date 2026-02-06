Border 2 Box Office Collections 2nd Week: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, & Ahan Shetty starrer collects Rs 278 crore mark in 14 days

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, is holding decently at the box office. The movie added around Rs. 64.25 crore to the tally, with Rs. 3.25 crore coming on its second Thursday, as per estimates. The military drama, starring Sunny Deol,Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, registered a big drop of roughly 70 percent over its opening week.

The running cume of Border 2 has reached Rs. 278.25 crore nett in its 14 days of theatrical run. The film did well over the weekend but biz came down on Monday and then weekday drops were very steep. The last day of the week i.e. Thursday was just 30% of Friday, which is not a good hold. It is now to see how well the movie jumps on the third weekend. Based on the current trends, the movie should aim to add at least Rs. 15-20 crore to the tally in its third weekend if not more, which will take its cume over the Rs. 300 crore nett mark.

Border 2 has two weeks of clean run ahead, until the release of O' Romeo during the Valentines' Day weekend. It is looking to wrap its entire theatrical run around the Rs. 325 crore nett mark or so. Though the lifetime cume of Border 2 will remain far behind Gadar 2, the movie has already emerged as a HIT venture.

The Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Border 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 214.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 10.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 16.25 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 20.75 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 5.00 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 3.75 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 3.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 278.25 cr. nett

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

