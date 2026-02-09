Border 2 Box Office Collections 3rd Monday: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, & Ahan Shetty film records 20 percent drop, nears Rs 295 crore mark

Border 2, recorded a drop of roughly 20 per cent on its third Monday over Friday, adding Rs. 2.25 crore to the tally. This takes its third week's cume to Rs. 16.75 crore in 4 days. It is looking to wind its third week around Rs. 22 crore to Rs. 23 crore nett at the Indian box office.

The running cume of Border 2 has reached Rs. 292.75 crore nett in its 17 days of theatrical run. Based on the current trends, the movie will enter the Rs. 300 crore club soon, but it won't be able to go much beyond from there on. With Shahid Kapoor's O' Romeo slated to hit the big screens on the coming weekend, Border 2 will lose most of its screens, which will further slow down its pace at the box office.

The Sunny Deol starrer has already emerged as a Clean Hit venture. It is now the second biggest grosser of Sunny Deol's career and the career-best for the rest of the cast- Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The military war dramas haven’t traditionally done well at the Indian box office. The two hits in the space are the original Border film and now this sequel. It’s just that expectations were high following the historic success of Gadar 2 in 2023, which it hasn’t met.

The Box Office Collections for Border 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 211.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 65.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 2.75 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 5.00 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 6.75 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 2.25 cr. Total Rs. 292.75 cr.

