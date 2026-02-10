Border 2 Box Office Collections 3rd Tuesday: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, & Ahan Shetty's film records good spike, crosses Rs 295 crore mark

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, has recorded a 20 percent spike on its third Tuesday. The movie collected around Rs. 2.50 crore and took the third week's cume to Rs. 19.75 crore nett. The running cume of Border 2 has crossed the Rs. 295 crore nett mark at the Indian box office.

The Sunny Deol starrer military drama is looking to wrap its third week around Rs. 22 crore, bringing the total cume closer to the Rs. 300 crore nett mark. The movie will face Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bharadwaj's film, O' Romeo, from the coming weekend, which is expected to put a full stop to its theatrical run.

Based on the current trends, Border 2 is looking for a finish around Rs. 305 crore nett in India, which is a good figure. However, expectations were much higher. That's due to the trade circle overestimated Border 2's potential after the historic success of Gadar 2.

Border 2 is a HIT film. At one point, SUPER HIT seemed like a done deal, but now it might be a close call depending on how the late legs go for the film. For that matter, even BLOCKBUSTER was a possibility after what it did over its extended first weekend, but that was ruled out soon after. Regardless, this is a very solid result for the film. The military war dramas haven’t traditionally done well at the Indian box office. The two hits in the space are the original Border film and now this sequel.

The Box Office Collections for Border 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 211.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 65.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 5.25 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 7.00 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 2.00 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 2.50 cr. Total Rs. 295.75 cr.

​Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Mayasabha Final Box Office Collections: Rahi Anil Barve and Jaaved Jaaferi's film surrenders at just Rs 60 lakh in India