Border 2 Box Office Collections 4th Saturday: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty film is on verge of entering Rs 300 crore club

Border 2 recorded good jump of roughly 63 per cent on its 4th Saturday, adding Rs. 2 crore to the tally. The spike was more than usual because of Valentine's Day, nearly 3x of the previous day, that too, while facing O'Romeo and Tu Yaa Main. The running cume of the military drama has hit the Rs. 299.25 crore nett in India. It is all set to enter the Rs. 300 crore club today on its 4th Sunday, while wrapping its Valentine's weekend around Rs. 4.25 crore.

The movie has performed well on the weekends but couldn't maintain the same momentum on the weekdays. The weekdays trend remained ordinary from the first week itself. Nevertheless, Border 2 emerged as a Clean HIT venture. At one point, it even showed the potential of becoming a SUPER HIT or BLOCKBUSTER, but its ordinary weekday trends limited its box office expectations.

Bankrolled by T-Series Films and JP Films, the movie has done better in northern circuits, where Rajasthan is closer to BLOCKBUSTER, while Delhi-UP and East Punjab have done SUPER HIT business. The underperformance has come in central circuits of Gujarat and CPCI, which one would expect to fare strongly for a Sunny Deol film, but that hasn't happened.

Based on the current trends, the Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty film is heading for a finish around Rs. 305 crore nett at the Indian box office. The military action drama fetched around 35 percent of profits, which is commendable. It has also emerged as the second biggest grosser of Sunny Deol and the career-best for the rest of the cast.

The Box Office Collections for Border 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 210.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 64.50 cr. Week Three Rs. 22.00 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 0.75 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 2.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 299.25 cr.

