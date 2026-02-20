Border 2 Box Office Collections 4th Week: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, & Ahan Shetty starrer adds Rs 6.50 crore to tally, nears theatrical end

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, remained flat on Thursday and collected Rs. 45 lakh. This takes its 4th week cume to Rs. 6.45 crore nett. It is around 70 percent dip from the previous week, which is mainly due to new releases. That said, the movie is now in its final legs of theatrical run.

The running cume of Border 2 has reached Rs. 303 crore nett in its 4 weeks of theatrical run. It is likely to see some spike on the 5th weekend too and then march towards its final target. Based on the current trends, Border 2 is heading for a finish in the vicinity of Rs. 305 crore to Rs. 310 crore nett.

Though this is a good result, it is still far lesser than Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. Having said that, Border 2 emerged as the first Hit film of 2026 from Hindi cinema. The movie has done better in northern circuits, where Rajasthan is closer to BLOCKBUSTER, while Delhi-UP and East Punjab have done SUPER HIT business. The underperformance has come in central circuits of Gujarat and CPCI, which one would expect to fare strongly for a Sunny Deol film, but that hasn't happened. It is also the second-highest grosser for Sunny Deol and the career-best for the rest of the cast.

The Box Office Collections for Border 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 210.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 64.50 cr. Week Three Rs. 22.00 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 0.75 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 2.00 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 1.50 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 0.55 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 0.75 cr. 4th Wednesday Rs. 0.45 cr. 4th Thursday Rs. 0.45 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 302.95 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

