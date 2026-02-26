Border 2 Box Office Collections 5th Wednesday: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty film records significant drop, nears theatrical run

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, recorded a significant drop on its 5th Wednesday. The movie added Rs. 15 lakh to the tally, bringing the total cume to Rs. 305.30 crore nett at the box office.

Backed by JP Films and T-Series Films, the military action drama is now running in its final legs at the ticket window. It is expected to wrap its entire run around Rs. 306 crore to Rs. 308 crore nett mark, depending on how the movie performs in its 6th week, against The Kerala Story 2 and Tere Naam's re-release.

The Sunny Deol starrer performed well on weekends but remained ordinary on the weekdays, which is why, it is ending its entire run far behind Deol's Gadar 2. Nevertheless, the movie bagged a clean Hit verdict, emerging as the second highest grosser for Sunny Deol and the career-best for the rest of the cast- Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

The Box Office Collections for Border 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 210.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 64.50 cr. Week Three Rs. 22.00 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 0.75 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 2.00 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 1.50 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 0.55 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 0.75 cr. 4th Wednesday Rs. 0.45 cr. 4th Thursday Rs. 0.45 cr. 5th Friday Rs. 0.25 cr. 5th Saturday Rs. 0.50 cr. 5th Sunday Rs. 0.65 cr. 5th Monday Rs. 0.25 cr. 5th Tuesday Rs. 0.30 cr. 5th Wednesday Rs. 0.15 cr. Total Rs. 305.30 cr.

