Border 2 Box Office Collections 5th Weekend: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, & Ahan Shetty starrer adds Rs 1.40 crore, nears Rs 305 crore mark

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, is now running in its final legs. The military action drama added Rs. 1.40 crore to the tally in its 5th weekend, while facing new releases, Do Deewane Sheher Mein and Assi.

The running cume of Border 2 has reached Rs. 304.35 crore nett at the Indian box office. It is expected to storm past the Rs. 305 crore nett mark by the end of its 5th week and then it will march towards its final target. Based on the current trends, the Sunny Deol starrer will end its entire run in the vicinity of Rs. 306 crore to Rs. 308 crore nett.

Though its a good total, the movie remained far behind Deol's last blockbuster, Gadar 2. Nevertheless, Border 2 emerged as a Clean Hit venture. At one point, even Super Hit or Blockbuster verdict seemed a possibility but the movie couldn't maintain the same momentum on weekdays.

Having said that, Border 2 emerged as the first Hit film of 2026 from Hindi cinema. The movie has done better in northern circuits, where Rajasthan is closer to BLOCKBUSTER, while Delhi-UP and East Punjab have done SUPER HIT business. The underperformance has come in central circuits of Gujarat and CPCI, which one would expect to fare strongly for a Sunny Deol film, but that hasn't happened. It is also the second-highest grosser for Sunny Deol and the career-best for the rest of the cast.

The Box Office Collections for Border 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 210.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 64.50 cr. Week Three Rs. 22.00 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 0.75 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 2.00 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 1.50 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 0.55 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 0.75 cr. 4th Wednesday Rs. 0.45 cr. 4th Thursday Rs. 0.45 cr. 5th Friday Rs. 0.25 cr. 5th Saturday Rs. 0.50 cr. 5th Sunday Rs. 0.65 cr. Total Rs. 304.35 cr.

