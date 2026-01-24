Border 2 Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty film opens well overseas for 41 crore worldwide first day

Border 2 has done well overseas, with USD 775K (Rs. 7.25 crore) approx coming on its Friday opening day. That number is around 25 per cent higher than that of Gadar 2, which opened to USD 625K in 2023 and that included USD 100K from the Middle East, where Border 2 hasn’t been released. So in actuality, Border 2 is 50 per cent higher than Gadar 2.

Combined with Rs. 33.50 crore from India, the worldwide opening day for the Sunny Deol starrer amounted to Rs. 41 crore approx.

Canada and Australia were the two best performers, with CAD 210K and AUD 225K, respectively. These two are big Punjabi diaspora hubs. Other than the brand value of Border film, the presence of Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has likely given the opening an added boost. Elsewhere, the United States and the United Kingdom also did well, with other smaller markets also bringing in numbers.

The overseas opening for the film can be termed better than in India, with respect to expectations. As an Indo–Pak war film, it naturally does not receive patronage from sections of the Pakistani and Bangladeshi diaspora. Historically, this genre of Indian nationalist cinema had a relatively limited overseas market, as the Pakistani diaspora once formed a significant share of overseas audiences. However, over the years, the market has evolved to be better, with fresher migration from India, especially in markets like Canada and Australia.

Border 2 is expected to collect around USD 2.75-3 million over its opening weekend, depending on the sort of growth it gets. Australia has a big national holiday on Monday, so Sunday should hold strongly there. The initial reception for the film seems to be positive, so this could leg to a USD 7-8 million lifetime number, which is pretty good all things considered.

