Border 2 Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, & Ahan Shetty starrer adds Rs 1.25 crore in WEEK 6, nears theatrical end

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh and starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, & Ahan Shetty, is taking its last few breaths at the box office. The military action drama collected Rs. 10 lakh on its 6th Sunday, taking the 6th week's cume to Rs. 1.25 crore. The drop from the previous week is about 40 per cent.

The running cume of Border 2 has now reached Rs. 305 crore nett by the end of its 6th week. The Sunny Deol starrer is expected to keep gaining some traction for two more weeks until the release of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. It is likely to close its theatrical run around Rs. 305.50 crore to Rs. 306 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Backed by JP Dutta Films and T-Series Films, the military action drama movie performed best on the weekends and remained quite ordinary on weekdays. Border 2 emerged as 2026's first Clean Hit film. At one point, achieving a Super Hit or Blockbuster verdict was on its radar; however, the movie couldn't see the kind of momentum it needed on weekdays. Nevertheless, Border 2 turned out to be Sunny Deol's second-highest-grossing film and the career-best for the rest of the cast.

The Box Office Collections for Border 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 210.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 64.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 21.50 cr. Week Four Rs. 6.10 cr. Week Five Rs. 2.15 cr. Week Six Rs. 1.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 305 cr.

​Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office: Ranveer Singh film off to roaring advances overseas