Border 2 Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, & Ahan Shetty starrer collects Rs 60 lakh in 6th Weekend, targets Rs 306 crore final

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh and starring Sunny Deol in the lead role, along with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, added Rs. 60 lakh to the tally in its 6th weekend, while facing The Kerala Story 2.

The movie is now running in its final legs. Currently standing at Rs. 304.35 crore, the military action drama is looking to wind its entire run in the vicinity of Rs. 305 crore to Rs. 306 crore nett mark. It is a good outcome for the film; however, expectations were on a much higher side due to the sensational run of Gadar 2. Backed by JP Dutta Films and T-Series Films, the movie might continue gaining some traction in cinemas for a couple of weeks, as there is no significant release until Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic, which are set to clash on Eid 2026, March 19.

Border 2 emerged as 2026's first Clean Hit film. At one point, achieving a Super Hit or Blockbuster verdict was on its radar; however, the movie couldn't see the kind of momentum it needed on weekdays. Nevertheless, Border 2 turned out to be Sunny Deol's second-highest-grossing film and the career-best for the rest of the cast.

The Box Office Collections for Border 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 210.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 64.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 21.50 cr. Week Four Rs. 6.10 cr. Week Five Rs. 2.15 cr. 6th Weekend Rs. 0.60 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 304.35 cr.

