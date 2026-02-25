Border 2 Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, & Ahan Shetty starrer military drama collects Rs 305 crore in 37 days

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, and starring Sunny Deol in the lead role, along with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, is running in its final legs at the box office.

The military action drama collected Rs. 30 lakh on its 5th Tuesday, registering a nominal jump over the previous day. The 5th week's cume has now reached Rs. 2.80 crore nett, which took its 37-day cume to slightly over the Rs. 305 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Backed by JP Films and T-Series Films, Border 2 is looking to wind its entire run somewhere around Rs. 308 crore nett. The movie might continue gaining some traction in cinemas for a couple of weeks as there is no significant release until Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic, which are set to clash on Eid 2026, March 19.

Though the Sunny Deol starrer performed well at the box office, it remained far behind actor's last blockbuster, Gadar 2. Nevertheless, the movie emerged as 2026's first clean Hit from Hindi cinema. It is also the biggest grosser of Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

The Box Office Collections for Border 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 210.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 64.50 cr. Week Three Rs. 22.00 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 0.75 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 2.00 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 1.50 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 0.55 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 0.75 cr. 4th Wednesday Rs. 0.45 cr. 4th Thursday Rs. 0.45 cr. 5th Friday Rs. 0.25 cr. 5th Saturday Rs. 0.50 cr. 5th Sunday Rs. 0.65 cr. 5th Monday Rs. 0.25 cr. 5th Tuesday Rs. 0.30 cr. Total Rs. 305.15 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

