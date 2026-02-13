Border 2 Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, & Ahan Shetty's film adds Rs 23 crore in Week 3

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, and starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, wrapped its third week yesterday. The military action drama added Rs. 22.70 crore nett to the tally in its Week 3, with Rs. 1.50 crore coming on Thursday. This brings the total cume to Rs. 296.70 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Bankrolled by JP Films and T-Series Films, Border 2 is set to enter the Rs. 300 crore club in its fourth week, while facing Shahid Kapoor's O' Romeo and Adarsh Gourav's Tu Yaa Main. The Sunny Deol starrer is expected to keep gaining the traction but on low levels. It is now heading for a finish in the vicinity of Rs. 300 crore to Rs. 310 crore nett in India.

The Sunny Deol starrer is a HIT film. At one point, it even showed the potential of becoming a SUPER HIT or BLOCKBUSTER, but the movie recorded ordinary trends on the weekdays which limited its box office run. It has done better in northern circuits, where Rajasthan is closer to BLOCKBUSTER while Delhi-UP and East Punjab have done SUPER HIT business. The underperformance has come in central circuits of Gujarat and CPCI, which one would expect to fair strongly for a Sunny Deol film, but that hasn't happened.

Border 2 has emerged as 2026's first big success from the Hindi cinema. It is also the second biggest grosser for Sunny Deol and the career-best performer for the rest of the cast.

The Box Office Collections for Border 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 210.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 64.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 2.85 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 5.25 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 7.00 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 1.80 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 2.30 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 1.50 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 1.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 296.70 cr.

