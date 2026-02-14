Border 2 Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, & Ahan Shetty's film collects Rs 80 lakh on 4th Friday

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, entered its fourth week. The military action drama, directed by Anurag Singh, collected Rs. 75-80 lakh on its fourth Friday, bringing the total cume a little over Rs. 297 crore. It is about to enter the Rs. 300 crore nett club.

The movie dropped sharply by about 45 per cent from the previous day, while the drop from the previous Friday is almost 75 per cent. There is competition from two new releases this weekend: O' Romeo and Tu Yaa Main, but it's not like they have sucked the air out of the market, the film has simply not held as well as one would expect, with weekly drops ranging around 70 per cent. Based on the current trends, Border 2 is likely to make around Rs. 3-4 crore in its fourth weekend and then march towards its final target. As of now, the Sunny Deol starrer is looking for a finish around Rs. 305 crore to Rs. 310 crore nett in India.

The movie has performed well on the weekends but couldn't maintain the same momentum on the weekdays. The weekdays trend remained ordinary from the first week itself. Nevertheless, Border 2 emerged as a Clean HIT venture. At one point, it even showed the potential of becoming a SUPER HIT or BLOCKBUSTER, but its ordinary weekday trends limited its box office expectations.

Bankrolled by T-Series Films and JP Films, the movie has done better in northern circuits, where Rajasthan is closer to BLOCKBUSTER, while Delhi-UP and East Punjab have done SUPER HIT business. The underperformance has come in central circuits of Gujarat and CPCI, which one would expect to fare strongly for a Sunny Deol film, but that hasn't happened.

The Box Office Collections for Border 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 210.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 64.50 cr. Week Three Rs. 22.00 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 0.80 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 297.30 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

