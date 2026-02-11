Border 2 Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, & Ahan Shetty film nears Rs 300 crore club

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, and starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty is estimated to collect around Rs. 1.50 crore on its third Wednesday, bringing the total cume to Rs. 295 crore nett at the Indian box office.

The movie will cross the Rs. 300 crore mark on its 4th week, while facing Shahid Kapoor's O' Romeo and Adarsh Gourav starrer Tu Yaa Main. The new releases will also dent the box office run of Border 2. However, it is expected to trend decently on the low levels. Based on the current trends, the military action drama is expected to wind its entire run around Rs. 300-310 crore nett in India.

The Sunny Deol is a HIT film. At one point, it even showed the potential of becoming a SUPER HIT or BLOCKBUSTER, but the movie recorded ordinary trends on the weekdays which limited its box office run. It has done better in northern circuits, where Rajasthan is closer to BLOCKBUSTER while Delhi-UP and East Punjab have done SUPER HIT business. The underperformance has come in central circuits of Gujarat and CPCI, which one would expect to fair strongly for a Sunny Deol film, but that hasn't happened. Border 2 has emerged as 2026's first big success from the Hindi cinema. It is also the second biggest grosser for Sunny Deol and the career-best performer for the rest of the cast.

All eyes are now on its hold in the Valentine's weekend. Let's see whether the movie can see another spike this weekend or it will surrender against O' Romeo.

The Box Office Collections for Border 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 210.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 64.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 2.85 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 5.25 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 7.00 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 1.80 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 2.30 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 1.50 cr. Total Rs. 295.25 cr.

