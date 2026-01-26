Border 2 Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty film amass 111cr weekend in India

Border 2 collected Rs. 48.50 crore nett approx on its third day at the Indian box office. That marked a gigantic 40 per cent growth from its previous day. With that, the Sunny Deol starrer wrapped its opening weekend at Rs. 112 crore nett approx, ranking amongst the top ten biggest weekends for the Hindi film industry.

The film had a good but below expectations opening day, but it saw a good improvement on Saturday and then simply exploded on Sunday. The film has remained excellent in Northern circuits since day one, and yesterday it was at record levels all across. East Punjab would probably be the record for the single day, while Rajasthan will be second only to Pushpa 2. Delhi-UP was third after Jawan and Pushpa 2.

Mumbai circuit, which was a downer on the first day, fell in line over the weekend. On the first day, the circuit was behind Delhi-UP, but over the weekend it moved ahead, with a clear lead on Sunday. Both Gujarat and Maharastra side of the circuit made strong gains over the weekend. CPCI were also a bit below expectations on the first two days, but on Sunday, they saw a huge jump in collections.

The film has a strong momentum with it and has emerged as a HIT. Today, being Republic Day, will be another MASSIVE day for the film and could go on to top Sunday as well, with advances for the day being higher than Sunday. The Tuesday and Wednesday holds will decide how big of a HIT it can go on to be. For now, SUPER HIT seems pretty much assured.

The Box Office Collections of Border 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 28.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 35.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 48.50 cr. Total Rs. 112.00 cr.

