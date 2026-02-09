Border 2 Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty film at 290cr after 3rd weekend

Border 2 collected Rs. 6.75 crore nett approx on its third Sunday, with which it wrapped its third weekend at Rs. 14.50 crore nett approx. That’s a steep 70 per cent drop from the second weekend, despite no major new release this week. Normally, at this point of the run, one would expect the business to stabilise, and drops get lower, which has strangely not happened, despite the film getting a seemingly positive reception.

The total box office collections for the film stand at Rs. 290 crore nett approx. It remains on course to cross the Rs. 300 crore nett mark, which shall happen next week. However, it doesn’t seem likely to rise much higher than that. After its extended first weekend, the film seemed to be on its way to a much bigger total, but the business came down on weekdays. It did well over the second weekend, but it went further down again on weekdays.

Border 2 is a HIT film. At one point, SUPER HIT seemed like a done deal, but now it might be a close call depending on how the late legs go for the film. For that matter, even BLOCKBUSTER was a possibility after what it did over its extended first weekend, but that was ruled out soon after. Regardless, this is a very solid result for the film. The military war dramas haven’t traditionally done well at the Indian box office. The two hits in the space are the original Border film and now this sequel. It’s just that expectations were high following the historic success of Gadar 2 in 2023, which it hasn’t met.

The Box Office Collections for Border 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 211.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 65.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 2.75 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 5.00 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 6.75 cr. Total Rs. 290.50 cr.

