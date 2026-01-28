Border 2 Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty film brings in 184 crore in 5 days

Border 2 collected Rs. 18.50 crore nett approx on Tuesday at the Indian box office, taking its five-day total to Rs. 184 crore nett approx. The drop from the opening day stands at 35 per cent, which is generally considered a strong hold for a Monday; here, it has come a day later, so all the better.

However, since the opening day for the film was only good and the collections escalated to much higher levels over the weekend, a better check is the comparison with Sunday and Monday. From those days, the film is down 63 per cent and 65 per cent, respectively. These are healthy drops, though ideally they could have been a little better given the weekend momentum.

A further minor caveat here is that, while Border 2 didn’t opt for Discount Tuesday, it was seen with Dhurandhar that Tuesdays were still seeing growth, as there is an extra audience for the day now, habituated to a discount day. As such, Wednesday is the first truly normal working day for the film. The hold today will offer clearer direction on where the film is ultimately headed. A normal drop on Wednesday would put the film on course for a Rs. 215 crore first week and a lifetime total of around Rs. 400 crore.

On Tuesday, Rajasthan delivered the best hold, remaining on par with its opening day, which itself was at an excellent level. The Central circuits also stayed close to their first-day numbers, though their opening was only good, so there was scope for doing better. Delhi-UP and Bihar also held well, especially the UP side, while East Punjab too took a dip. Mumbai saw a decline as well, most notably on the Gujarat side, where the film has underperformed so far. This is in contrast to Gadar 2, for which Gujarat was one of the standout markets, but it is clearly lagging for Border 2. Why is that? It's tough to say, because there are no apparent reasons on the surface.

The Box Office Collections of Border 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 28.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 35.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 49.00 cr. Monday Rs. 53.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 18.50 cr. Total Rs. 184.00 cr.

