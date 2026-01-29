Border 2 Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty film drops on Wednesday, 196 crore in 6 days

Border 2 collected Rs. 12 crore nett approx on its sixth day at the Indian box office. The drop from Tuesday was a steep 35 per cent. While mass films generally have steeper-than-normal drops on weekdays, as smaller centres tend to drop quicker, the fact that Tuesday gets extra audiences, being habituated to discounts, makes Tuesday hold better and Wednesday drop more. Both these factors compounded to this steep drop.

The six-day total box office collections for the film stand at Rs. 196 crore approx. The first week shall wrap around Rs. 205-206 crore. Border 2 will remain the top film in its second week, ahead of the competition, Mardaani 3. The daily business has dropped to a level that has effectively ruled out Rs. 400 crore nett for the film and will now target a finish somewhere between Rs. 300 crore and Rs. 350 crore, largely dependent on how well it collects in the second weekend.

Border 2 had a good opening, but it picked up strongly over the weekend, posting strong numbers on Sunday and Monday. There was a big national holiday to help, and also some block bookings of unknown quantity for organised showings. That gave an impression that the film has an extraordinary trend and could go on to collect Rs. 500 crore or more, but the business came down on Tuesday and further dropped on Wednesday.

Border 2 has high costs involved, but recovery isn’t an issue with theatrical itself doing very well, and non-theatrical recoveries will be solid as well. It is the first HIT of the year for the Hindi film industry and should go on to be a SUPER HIT. BLOCKBUSTER is going to be difficult here, unless the second weekend does something very surprising. Regardless, this is another major win for Sunny Deol 2.0, continuing his remarkable resurgence after the historic success of Gadar 2 in 2023.

The Box Office Collections of Border 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 28.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 35.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 49.00 cr. Monday Rs. 53.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 18.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 12.00 cr. Total Rs. 196.00 cr.

