Border 2 Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty film holds firm on 2nd Friday, Aims 50cr 2nd weekend

Border 2 held firm on its second Friday, collecting Rs. 10 crore nett approx, virtually matching Thursday and showing a negligible drop. The drop from opening day is 65 per cent, which is a very good hold for a film that opened well. This sets the film for Rs. 45-50 crore 2nd weekend, more likely closer to the higher end. The total box office collections for the film stand at Rs. 216.25 crore nett approx, and it will be around Rs. 250 crore by the end of its second weekend.

The film showcased an extraordinary trend last weekend, but the business came down on weekdays, particularly on Wednesday. With such drops, there is always a chance of a drop on the 2nd Friday, especially for the films doing better in smaller centres. However, the film stabilised yesterday and should now make good gains over the weekend. Ironically, the film is driven by the multiplexes and bigger centres, showcasing a trend like that as well, when the perception would be that this film will be doing better elsewhere.

The hold yesterday has also cemented its chances of reaching Rs. 300 crore nett for the film, which was always there, but had it dropped a bit much yesterday, there would have been doubts on that. The Sunny Deol starrer will now aim for Rs. 325 crore nett or more, with an outside shot at Rs. 350 crore nett. Post Pandemic, it has been seen that the films were either going over Rs. 500 crore nett or struggling to even reach Rs. 300 crore nett, until Saiyaara last year. Border 2 will be another rare film in this huge Rs. 200 crore nett gap.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Border 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 28.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 35.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 49.00 cr. Monday Rs. 53.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 18.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 12.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 10.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 10.00 cr. Total Rs. 216.25 cr.

