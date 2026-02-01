Border 2 Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty film nets 16cr on 2nd Saturday

Border 2 collected Rs. 16 crore nett approx on its second Saturday at the Indian box office. The growth from Friday is around 60 per cent, which is normal for a film doing well in the smaller centres. These centres show more growth on Sundays, and so a strong surge will be there today. The second weekend for the film is headed for Rs. 45 crore nett.

The total box office collection after nine days in release stands at Rs. 233 crore nett approx. It will be crossing the Rs. 250 crore mark today, for a likely total of around Rs. 253 crore at EOD Sunday. The film showcased an extraordinary trend last weekend, but the business came down on weekdays, particularly on Wednesday. That can lead to a drop in the second weekend, but the film did well to stabilise on Friday, and now Saturday has shown good growth as well.

The second weekend has also cemented its chances of reaching Rs. 300 crore nett for the film, which was always there, but had the hold been a bit weak, there would have been doubts on that. The Sunny Deol starrer will now aim for Rs. 325 crore nett or more, with an outside shot at Rs. 350 crore nett. Post Pandemic, it has been seen that the films were either going over Rs. 500 crore nett or struggling to even reach Rs. 300 crore nett, until Saiyaara last year. Border 2 will be another rare film in this huge Rs. 200 crore nett gap.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Border 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 207.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 10.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 16.00 cr. Total Rs. 233.00 cr.

