Border 2 Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty film nets 2.75cr on 3rd Friday

Border 2 collected Rs. 2.75 crore nett approx on its third Friday at the Indian box office. This represents a 15 per cent drop from Thursday and 73 per cent from Friday last week. The drops are on the steeper side. One would normally expect the business to stabilise by this point and record smaller drops, particularly in the absence of any major competition. However, that hasn’t happened, and this is despite the film having a seemingly positive reception, so this is a bit puzzling.

The total box office collections for the film stand at Rs. 278 crore nett approx. The film has done well on weekends, but the weekdays have been a bit down so far. From here, the third weekend should go on to collect Rs. 13-14 crore nett, which will take the total business near Rs. 290 crore by Sunday. The film remains on course to comfortably cross Rs. 300 crore nett, but may not go much higher than that.

Border 2 is a HIT film. At one point, SUPER HIT seemed like a done deal, but now it might be a close call depending on how the late legs go for the film. For that matter, even BLOCKBUSTER was a possibility after what it did over its extended first weekend, but the business came down on weekdays, which ruled that out. Regardless, this is a very solid result for the film, just that expectations were high following the historic success of Gadar 2 in 2023, which it couldn’t meet.

The Box Office Collections for Border 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 210.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 65.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 2.75 cr. Total Rs. 277.75 cr.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Vadh 2 takes a reasonable start, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain remains low on Day 1