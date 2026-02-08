Border 2 Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty film nets 5cr on 3rd Saturday

Border 2 collected Rs. 5 crore nett approx on its 3rd Saturday. The film almost doubled its previous day, registering a stellar 80 per cent jump in collections. With that, the total box office collections for the film have risen to Rs. 283 crore nett. The third weekend for the film is headed for Rs. 14 crore nett, which will take its box office tally around Rs. 290 crore by the EOD today. The film remains on course to comfortably cross Rs. 300 crore nett, but may not go much higher than that.

The Sunny Deol starrer, featuring an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, has done well on weekends, but the weekdays have been a bit down so far, whether it was the first week or the second week. Even in the third week, Friday was low, but Saturday has jumped nicely, and Sunday should see further growth.

Border 2 is a HIT film. At one point, SUPER HIT seemed like a done deal, but now it might be a close call depending on how the late legs go for the film. For that matter, even BLOCKBUSTER was a possibility after what it did over its extended first weekend, but the business came down on weekdays, which ruled that out. Regardless, this is a very solid result for the film, just that expectations were high following the historic success of Gadar 2 in 2023, which it couldn’t meet.

The Box Office Collections of Border 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 210.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 65.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 2.75 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 5.00 cr. Total Rs. 282.75 cr.

​Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Mardaani 3 Box Office Collections: Rani Mukerji film continues decent run, nets 2 cr on 2nd Friday