Border 2 Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty film nets Rs 4 crore in 4th Weekend, crosses Rs 300 crore mark

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, and starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, recorded a decent hold in its 4th weekend. Backed by T-Series Films and JP Films, Border 2 maintained a strong hold on 4th Sunday, collecting Rs. 1.50 crore, which is around 20 percent of drop over Valentine's Day.

The military action drama added Rs. 4.25 crore to the tally, bringing the total cume to Rs. 300.25 crore nett at the box office. Based on the current trends, Border 2 is expected to end its entire run around Rs. 305 crore nett in India. This is a good total, however, the expectations were on much higher side due to the box office hysteria of Gadar 2.

Though the movie performed well on the weekends, it recorded ordinary trends on weekdays. Nevertheless, Border 2 emerged as a Clean HIT venture. At one point, it even showed the potential of becoming a SUPER HIT or BLOCKBUSTER, but its ordinary weekday trends limited its box office expectations.

The movie has done better in northern circuits, where Rajasthan is closer to BLOCKBUSTER, while Delhi-UP and East Punjab have done SUPER HIT business. The underperformance has come in central circuits of Gujarat and CPCI, which one would expect to fare strongly for a Sunny Deol film, but that hasn't happened.

The Box Office Collections for Border 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 210.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 64.50 cr. Week Three Rs. 22.00 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 0.75 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 2.00 cr. (est.) 4th Sunday Rs. 1.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 300.75 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

