Border 2 Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty film posts 166cr extended weekend in India

Border 2 collected Rs. 53 crore nett approx on Monday at the Indian box office, which brings its four-day extended weekend total to Rs. 165.50 crore nett approx. The film recorded its best day of the run as Monday exceeded the Sunday numbers, thanks to the Republic Day holiday.

For nearly three decades, the original Border has been a Republic Day staple on television. This time around, the country had the sequel to watch in cinemas, and they turned up in big numbers. Growth was expected for Monday, even before release, given how perfectly the film aligns with the occasion. However, with Sunday itself having recorded a huge jump, there was some doubt over whether Monday would be able to push higher. The film squashed those doubts and came out with a phenomenal surge.

The growth from Sunday was around 8 per cent, with the Central and Eastern circuits growing the most, seeing a 20-30 per cent jump from Sunday. Maharashtra started of slow on Friday but has made strong inroads each day. Monday was nearly 2.5 times its opening day in the state. Similarly, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh saw a huge jump, with CP & CI crossing Rs. 3 crore and Rs. 2 crore nett respectively yesterday. Gujarat remains somewhat underwhelming, with Monday seeing a dip from Sunday, that's when it had space to go up from Sunday.

The Northern circuits saw relatively less growth as they already made big gains on Sunday. Nonetheless, they remain superb, which is the case since day one. Most of them were at or near record levels. East Punjab was a record on Sunday itself, and Monday saw a minimal drop. Rajasthan, with Rs. 3.60 crore nett, is a record for Bollywood, though it remains well short of Pushpa 2, which was near Rs. 5 crore nett. Delhi-UP is likely to be third behind Jawan and Pushpa 2.

In all, Border 2 has posted a huge extended weekend with an extraordinary trend. Based on the trend, the film should be going north of Rs. 500 crore nett, but will it? That’s tough to say, as there are some underlying factors. Tuesday and Wednesday will offer more clarity on it, but for now, the Hindi film industry has scored its first HIT of the year, and it is going to be a big one. The first day was a bit of a downer, but over the next three days, the film has done what was expected from it.

The Box Office Collections of Border 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 28.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 35.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 49.00 cr. Monday Rs. 53.00 cr. Total Rs. 165.50 cr.

ALSO READ: Top 15 Opening Weekend of All Time (Hindi): Jawan tops with Rs 177 crore; Sunny Deol takes 6th, 10th spot with Gadar 2 and Border 2