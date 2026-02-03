Border 2 Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty film rakes in 259cr in 11 days

Border 2 collected Rs. 5 crore nett approx on its 2nd Monday. The drop from 2nd Friday is 50 per cent, and 76 per cent from 2nd Sunday. The business has once again dropped a bit much on a weekday. This is unlike films like this, which tend to do better on weekdays relative to urban multiplex films, which are more concentrated on weekends.

The film has collected Rs. 52 crore nett approx in four days of the second week, for the total box office collections of Rs. 259 crore nett approx. The week is headed for Rs. 65-66 crore nett, which will take it around Rs. 275 crore nett by Thursday.

Border 2 opened well last week and then showcased an extraordinary trend over the weekend. That made it look like it could go on to collect Rs. 500 crore nett or more. However, the business came down on weekdays, especially on Wednesday, which effectively ruled that out. Had the film dropped further on 2nd weekend, that would have put reaching Rs. 300 crore in jeopardy, but the biz stabilised on Friday and then made good gains over the weekend, which cemented reaching Rs. 300 crore mark.

Border 2 is now headed for a closing around Rs. 325 crore nett. Post Pandemic, it has been seen that the films were either going over Rs. 500 crore nett or struggling to even reach Rs. 300 crore nett, until Saiyaara last year. Border 2 will be another rare film in this huge Rs. 200 crore nett gap. The film is a SUPER HIT, although expectations were for more, but this is no bad result by any means. It is a good start to the year, which has a much better slate scheduled than the last two years.

The Box Office Collections of Border 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 207.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 10.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 16.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 21.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 5.00 cr. Total Rs. 259.00 cr.

ALSO READ: Mardaani 3 Box Office Collections: Rani Mukerji film holds decently well on Monday, Nets 19cr in 4 days