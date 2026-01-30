Border 2 Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty film scores 206 crore in first week in India

Border 2 collected Rs. 10.25 crore nett approx on Thursday, and with that, it closed its first week at the Indian box office at Rs. 206.25 crore. The film crossed the Rs. 200 crore nett mark on the seventh day of its release, making it the second Rs. 200 crore film for Sunny Deol and the first for the other three co-leads Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.

The film opened well on Friday last week but really came on its own over the weekend, seeing a massive surge in business on Sunday and then peaked on Republic Day holiday on Monday. That extraordinary trend over those four days implied that the film could go on to touch greater highs, but the business came down on Tuesday and further dropped on Wednesday. The drop on Thursday was also a bit high, but closer to normal at around 15 per cent.

Unlike Gadar 2, Border 2 is driven by multiplexes and bigger centres. The smaller centres have done well, but it's not an outlier like Gadar 2. The film has performed the best in the northern circuits, Delhi-UP, East Punjab and Rajasthan, which have traditionally been a stronghold for the Deols. Mumbai was slow to start, it picked up over the weekend and came down again on weekdays. The Southern and Eastern circuits are relatively low, but that is normal for Deols. The underperformance has come in Gujarat, which could have done far better, as it did for Gadar 2, but that wasn’t to be.

Looking ahead, the film has pretty much a clear 2nd week as Mardaani 3 isn’t going to provide it much of resistance, especially because that film has limited traction in Northern circuits, where Border 2 overindexes. The business shall hold well today, and then the weekend should see growth. The film is expected to cross Rs. 300 crore nett in full run, with stronger holds could get to Rs. 325 crore nett. Lately, the films were either going over Rs. 500 crore nett or not even hitting Rs. 300 crore. Border 2 will be a rare film in this Rs. 200 crore window. The film is a HIT and should go on to be a SUPER HIT.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Border 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 28.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 35.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 49.00 cr. Monday Rs. 53.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 18.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 12.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 10.25 cr. Total Rs. 206.25 cr.

ALSO READ: Mardaani 3 Final Advance Booking: Rani Mukerji's film sells 15,000 tickets in top National Chains for Day 1