Border 2 Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty film tops 250cr in India after 2nd weekend

Border 2 collected Rs. 20 crore nett on its second Sunday. With that, Sunny Deol headlined war film closed its second weekend at Rs. 46 crore nett approx. That marks a 60 per cent drop from its first weekend, which is a good hold. There was competition from a new release, Mardaani 3, but that was hardly a competition, other than some screen reduction, but at this point in the run and level of business, it doesn't really need those.

The film crossed Rs. 250 crore nett yesterday, with its total box office collections standing at Rs. 253 crore nett approx.

Border 2 opened well last week and then showcased an extraordinary trend over the weekend. That made it look like it could go on to collect Rs. 500 crore nett or more. However, the business came down on weekdays, especially on Wednesday, which effectively ruled that out. There were minor concerns that the film may fall further down, but it stabilised on Friday. It then further made gains over the weekend, with Sunday being 2x of Friday.

Border 2 is now headed for a closing around Rs. 325 crore nett. Stronger holds could push it towards Rs. 350 crore. Post Pandemic, it has been seen that the films were either going over Rs. 500 crore nett or struggling to even reach Rs. 300 crore nett, until Saiyaara last year. Border 2 will be another rare film in this huge Rs. 200 crore nett gap. The film is a SUPER HIT, although expectations were for more, but this is no bad result by any means. It is a good start to the year, which has a much better slate scheduled than the last two years.

The Box Office Collections of Border 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 207.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 10.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 16.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 20.00 cr. Total Rs. 253.00 cr.

ALSO READ: Mardaani 3 Box Office Collections: Rani Mukerji film grows on Sunday, rakes in 17cr weekend in India