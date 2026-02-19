Border 2 Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty starrer collects Rs 45 lakh on 4th Wednesday

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol in the lead role, along with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, witnessed a drop on its 4th Wednesday, adding Rs. 45 lakh to the tally. This brings its 4th week's cume to Rs. 6 crore in 6 days, with the full week headed for Rs. 6.50 crore nett, which will take its running cume to Rs. 302.50 crore or so.

Based on the current trends, the military action drama is heading for a finish around Rs. 305 crore to Rs. 310 crore nett at the Hindi box office. Though this is a promising result, it still remains far behind Deol's Gadar 2.

Backed by T-Series Films and JP Films, Border 2 emerged as a HIT venture. The movie has done better in northern circuits, where Rajasthan is closer to BLOCKBUSTER, while Delhi-UP and East Punjab have done SUPER HIT business. The underperformance has come in central circuits of Gujarat and CPCI, which one would expect to fare strongly for a Sunny Deol film, but that hasn't happened. It is also the second-highest grosser for Sunny Deol and the career-best for the rest of the cast.

The Box Office Collections for Border 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 210.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 64.50 cr. Week Three Rs. 22.00 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 0.75 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 2.00 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 1.50 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 0.55 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 0.75 cr. 4th Wednesday Rs. 0.45 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 302.50 cr.

