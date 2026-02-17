Border 2 Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty starrer collects Rs 60 lakh on 4th Monday
Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, & Ahan Shetty, recorded its lowest day till date. The movie added Rs. 60 lakh to the tally on its 4th Monday.
Border 2, starring Sunny Deol in the lead role, along with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, recorded its lowest day of the theatrical run on 4th Monday. Estimates suggest that the movie collected Rs. 55 lakh to Rs. 60 lakh yesterday, bringing the total cume to Rs. 301.35 crore.
Directed by Anurag Singh, the military action drama is now in its final legs. Based on the current trends, the movie is heading for a finish around Rs. 305 crore nett in India. It will be a good total, however, it's far behind what Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 did in its theatrical run. Border 2 performed well on the weekends but couldn't maintain the same momentum on weekdays. Had the movie recorded a similar pace on weekdays too, it might have reached closer to Gadar 2's lifetime cume.
Nevertheless, Border 2 emerged as a Clean HIT venture. The movie has done better in northern circuits, where Rajasthan is closer to BLOCKBUSTER, while Delhi-UP and East Punjab have done SUPER HIT business. The underperformance has come in central circuits of Gujarat and CPCI, which one would expect to fare strongly for a Sunny Deol film, but that hasn't happened.
The Box Office Collections for Border 2 in India are as follows:
|Day
|Nett
|Week One
|Rs. 210.00 cr.
|Week Two
|Rs. 64.50 cr.
|Week Three
|Rs. 22.00 cr.
|4th Friday
|Rs. 0.75 cr.
|4th Saturday
|Rs. 2.00 cr.
|4th Sunday
|Rs. 1.50 cr.
|4th Monday
|Rs. 0.60 cr. (est.)
|Total
|Rs. 301.35 cr.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
