Border 2 Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol's film slips by 25 percent on 2nd Wednesday, earns Rs 268 crore in 13 days

The business for Border 2 has once again taken a fall on Wednesday, with the Sunny Deol led war film dropping 25 per cent from Monday, adding around Rs. 3.75 crore nett to the tally. This brings its second week's cume to Rs. 61 crore nett in India. The movie is looking to wind its second week around Rs. 64 crore to Rs. 64.50 crore, depending on how it holds today.

Currently standing at Rs. 268 crore, Border 2 will wrap its two weeks of theatrical run at Rs. 271 crore nett or so. Though the movie is performing well on the weekends, it didn't see the same momentum on the weekdays. In fact, the weekdays are ordinary. Nevertheless, Border 2 has already emerged as a Clean Hit venture. It is now heading to bag the Super-Hit verdict, however, that will depend on how it performs in the coming two weeks.

Based on the current trends, the Sunny Deol starrer is looking to wind its entire theatrical run around the Rs. 300 crore mark. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go from there on. As of now, it has two weeks of clean run, until the release of O' Romeo on Valentines Day weekend.

The Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Border 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 207.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 10.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 16.25 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 20.75 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 5.00 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 3.75 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 268 cr. nett

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Decoding Economics of Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh film generates 300 crore profits