Border 2 Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol's war action film records 10 percent spike on 2nd Tuesday, nears Rs 265 crore mark

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, is holding well at the box office. The movie registered a jump of 10 percent on its second discounted Tuesday, adding Rs. 5.50 crore to the tally. The spike was registered because of subsidized ticket prices, otherwise it would have either stayed flat or slipped a bit down. This brings its total cume closer to Rs. 265 crore nett mark at the Indian box office.

The movie is expected to witness a drop on Wednesday when the ticket prices will be back to normal rates. The Sunny Deol starrer military action drama is expected to wind its second week, making around Rs. 65 crore or so, which will take its entire cume to Rs. 275 crore nett mark and then the movie will march towards the Rs. 300 crore club.

Border 2 started off on a good note and then it recorded a superb trend over the weekend. That made it look like it could go on to collect Rs. 500 crore nett or more. However, the movie slowed down significantly on the weekdays, especially on Wednesday, which effectively ruled that out. Had the film dropped further on 2nd weekend, that would have put reaching Rs. 300 crore in jeopardy, but the biz stabilised on its second Friday and then it showed good legs over the weekend, which cemented reaching Rs. 300 crore mark.

Based on the current trends, Border 2 is looking to wrap its entire run around the Rs. 325 crore nett mark at the Indian box office. Though the movie lagged far behind Gadar 2, it emerged a Super Hit venture at the box office. In short, it's a positive start of the year, which has a much better slate scheduled than the last two years.

The Box Office Collections of Border 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 207.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 10.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 16.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 21.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 5.00 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 5.50 cr. Total Rs. 264.50 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

