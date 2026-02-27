Border 2 Box Office Collections Week 5: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, & Ahan Shetty starrer adds Rs 2.25 crore, approaches theatrical end

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, and starring Sunny Deol in the lead role, added Rs. 2.25 crore to the tally, in its 5th week, with Rs. 15 lakh coming on 5th Thursday. The military action drama dropped by 65 percent from the previous week. That said, the movie is now running in its final legs.

Backed by JP Films and T-Series Films, Border 2 performed best on weekends and remained ordinary on the weekdays. Currently standing at Rs. 305.45 crore, the war action drama is all set to face The Kerala Story 2 from the coming weekend. It might see some spike and then march towards its final target at the box office, which is expected to be around Rs. 306 crore to Rs. 308 crore nett.

Border 2 emerged as 2026's first Clean Hit film. At one point, achieving Super Hit or Blockbuster verdict was in its radar, however, the movie couldn't see the kind of momentum it needed on weekdays. Nevertheless, Border 2 turned out to be Sunny Deol's second highest grossing film and the career-best for the rest of the cast.

The Box Office Collections for Border 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 210.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 64.50 cr. Week Three Rs. 22.00 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 0.75 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 2.00 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 1.50 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 0.55 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 0.75 cr. 4th Wednesday Rs. 0.45 cr. 4th Thursday Rs. 0.45 cr. 5th Friday Rs. 0.25 cr. 5th Saturday Rs. 0.50 cr. 5th Sunday Rs. 0.65 cr. 5th Monday Rs. 0.25 cr. 5th Tuesday Rs. 0.30 cr. 5th Wednesday Rs. 0.15 cr. 5th Thursday Rs. 0.15 cr. Total Rs. 305.45 cr.

​Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Mardaani 3 Box Office Collections: Rani Mukerji's cop drama registers slips on 4th Wednesday, approaches theatrical end