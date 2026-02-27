Border 2 Box Office Collections Week 5: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, & Ahan Shetty starrer adds Rs 2.25 crore, approaches theatrical end
Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, & Ahan Shetty starrer wrapped its Week 5 by adding Rs. 2.25 crore to the tally, bringing the total cume to Rs. 305.45 crore.
Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, and starring Sunny Deol in the lead role, added Rs. 2.25 crore to the tally, in its 5th week, with Rs. 15 lakh coming on 5th Thursday. The military action drama dropped by 65 percent from the previous week. That said, the movie is now running in its final legs.
Backed by JP Films and T-Series Films, Border 2 performed best on weekends and remained ordinary on the weekdays. Currently standing at Rs. 305.45 crore, the war action drama is all set to face The Kerala Story 2 from the coming weekend. It might see some spike and then march towards its final target at the box office, which is expected to be around Rs. 306 crore to Rs. 308 crore nett.
Border 2 emerged as 2026's first Clean Hit film. At one point, achieving Super Hit or Blockbuster verdict was in its radar, however, the movie couldn't see the kind of momentum it needed on weekdays. Nevertheless, Border 2 turned out to be Sunny Deol's second highest grossing film and the career-best for the rest of the cast.
The Box Office Collections for Border 2 in India are as follows:
|Day
|Nett
|Week One
|Rs. 210.00 cr.
|Week Two
|Rs. 64.50 cr.
|Week Three
|Rs. 22.00 cr.
|4th Friday
|Rs. 0.75 cr.
|4th Saturday
|Rs. 2.00 cr.
|4th Sunday
|Rs. 1.50 cr.
|4th Monday
|Rs. 0.55 cr.
|4th Tuesday
|Rs. 0.75 cr.
|4th Wednesday
|Rs. 0.45 cr.
|4th Thursday
|Rs. 0.45 cr.
|5th Friday
|Rs. 0.25 cr.
|5th Saturday
|Rs. 0.50 cr.
|5th Sunday
|Rs. 0.65 cr.
|5th Monday
|Rs. 0.25 cr.
|5th Tuesday
|Rs. 0.30 cr.
|5th Wednesday
|Rs. 0.15 cr.
|5th Thursday
|Rs. 0.15 cr.
|Total
|Rs. 305.45 cr.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
