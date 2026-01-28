Border 2 Box Office Early Trends: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit and Ahan Shetty film takes a fall on Wednesday

Border 2 has taken a fall at the box office on its sixth day on Wednesday. Going into the evening shows, the film is running around 35 per cent lower than Tuesday, which points to a Rs. 12 crore nett day. The night shows could provide some recovery, but the upside looks limited to around Rs. 14 crore nett at best, which would still represent a steep fall from the previous day. The drop is across the board, with Uttar Pradesh holding better, but most other places are down 30-40 per cent.

Since Monday was a holiday, Tuesday became the first normal working day for the film. However, lately Tuesdays are faring stronger than a normal weekday since the introduction of Discount Tuesday. While the film didn’t opt for discounts, the extra audience probably came all the same out of habit, which was seen with Dhurandhar as well. As such, Wednesday became the first truly normal weekday, and the business has dropped today. This is why it was being said that Wednesday's hold will give more clarity on the lifetime prospects of the film.

The collections are still decent to good, but for a film like Border 2, you expect more than just decent to good, and even more so when the film shows an extraordinary trend in the days before. That trend wasn’t all organic, as there were block bookings, particularly on Sunday and Monday, which were said to be for the armed forces. The quantum of these bookings is unknown, but they appeared to be in a considerable amount. With those out of the way, the film appears to have now settled at its more organic level.

Based on its weekend trend, the film should have been on course to Rs. 500 crore plus final, which was mostly ruled out after Tuesday, but now something around Rs. 350 crore seems a more likely scenario. Border 2 remains the first HIT of the year for the Hindi film industry and will likely go on to be a SUPER HIT. BLOCKBUSTER may be difficult here, unless the second weekend does something surprising. Regardless, this is another major win for Sunny Deol 2.0, continuing his remarkable resurgence after the historic success of Gadar 2 in 2023.

ALSO READ: The Raja Saab Worldwide Closing Box Office Collection: Prabhas starrer perish below Rs. 200 crore