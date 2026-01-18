Border 2 Box Office: Sunny Deol film impresses with pre-sales overseas ahead of India advance bookings

Border 2 will be starting its advances in India tomorrow, although some places seem to have jumped the gun tonight, and more shall follow over the night. Overseas, the film has been on sale for a couple of days, and the initial results are fantastic.

In Australia, the film is outselling War 2 and Dhurandhar by nearly double the sales for opening day. In Canada, the largest chain, Cineplex, is yet to open bookings, but the second largest chain, Landmark Cinemas, has, where the film has sold around 100 tickets on 2-3 shows in each of the main locations. Similar results are there to see in the United States, where the key Hindi film sites are getting good sales in 1-2 shows. Germany, too, is witnessing strong traction.

Given the Indo-Pak war backdrop of the film, it is expected to miss a release in the Middle East.

For now, the sales are on a limited rollout, from tomorrow and over the coming days, more shows will be added, and sales shall grow accordingly. However, the key takeaway is that these early pre-sales indicate strong interest in the film. It has been seen that the films that perform well in overseas pre-sales tend to mirror that domestically. Gadar 2 was a massive blockbuster in India and performed decently overseas. Border 2 initial pre-sales are significantly stronger than Gadar 2 in overseas markets, which bodes very well.

Border 2 is among the most anticipated films of the year. Pinkvilla Predicts is forecasting an opening day of around Rs. 40 crore for the film. The teaser received a strong response, and the music has been performing well. A trailer released earlier this week has also been positively received. Considering all these factors, an upward revision to the Pinkvilla Predicts opening day forecast is expected on Tuesday. In that context, these early overseas pre-sales provide further confidence.

