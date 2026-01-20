Border 2 Box Office: Sunny Deol starrer war drama sells 36,000 tickets in national chains for day one in advance

Border 2 is recording good pre-sales at the box office. The military action drama, directed by Anurag Singh, sold around 36,000 tickets in the top two national chains, PVRInox and Cinepolis, for the first day of advances. The sales will hit the 40,000 mark by tomorrow morning. The film is expected to see a surge in its advances closer to release, possibly tomorrow onwards.

While the numbers are healthy, expectations were considerably higher given the legacy of the Border franchise and the nostalgia attached to it. The way sales started yesterday, it seemed like the Sunny Deol starrer would be aiming for 200-250K final sales at national chains, but now 150K seems more probable. In comparison, Gadar 2 had sold 274K tickets in national chains.

Comparison between Border 2 and Gadar 2 at national chains is as follows:

Time Border 2 Gadar 2 T-3 Days 22,000 83,000 T-2 Days 40,000

(est.) 110,000 T-1 Day 147,000 T-0 Day 274,000

Headlined by Sunny Deol, the movie is projected to take an opening in the 30s. As per Pinkvilla Predicts, Border 2 is targeting an opening in the vicinity of Rs. 30 crore to Rs. 37 crore, with a pinpoint forecast of Rs. 32 crore net at the Indian box office.

Besides Sunny Deol, the much-awaited war action drama stars an ensemble cast that includes Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, Anya Singh, and others. Backed by Nidhi Dutta and Bhushan Kumar, Border 2 is among the biggest bets of Hindi cinema this year.

