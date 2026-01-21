Border 2 Box Office: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty's film sells 55K tickets at National chains in advance

Border 2 is recording good pre-sales at the ticket window. As of 10 PM (January 21), the Sunny Deol starrer military action drama sold around 55,000 tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day. It will hit the 60,000 mark by tomorrow morning. Overall, the first day advances stand at Rs. 4 crore nett approx.

While the numbers are healthy, expectations were considerably higher given the legacy of the Border franchise and the nostalgia attached to it. The film is looking for momentum and will be hoping for a big jump in sales tomorrow. It is the kind of film that could do that. On its final day of sales, Sunny Deol’s blockbuster film, Gadar 2, had over 3x sales of its penultimate day. This is something Border 2 will be aiming for, hopefully higher. If it manages that, the final sales can get close to 150K.

When compared to Gadar 2, the latest Sunny Deol film is trailing far behind in advance bookings. Gadar 2 had an advance of 274K for opening day. It registered an opening of solid Rs 40 crore and went on to storm over Rs. 500 crore net at the box office.

Comparison between Border 2 and Gadar 2 at national chains is as follows:

Time Border 2 Gadar 2 T-3 Days 22,000 83,000 T-2 Days 40,000 110,000 T-1 Day 60,000 (est) 147,000 T-0 Day 274,000

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is looking to open in the vicinity of Rs. 30 crore to Rs. 37 crore, as per Pinkvilla Predicts. The pinpoint forecast is Rs. 32 crore net in India. Border 2 has immense potential to emerge as Hindi cinema's first big success at the box office.

Backed by Nidhi Dutta and Bhushan Kumar, Border 2 is among the biggest bets of Hindi cinema this year. If the Sunny Deol starrer manages to record favourable word-of-mouth, the movie will see an instant spike in its collections. The movie is looking for a grand release in India, which will kick every holdover film out of the cinemas. Moreover, the movie has no significant competition until Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bharadwaj's O’ Romeo. It will be interesting to see whether the Sunny Deol starrer could match the box office glory of Gadar 2 or not.

Besides Sunny Deol, the much-awaited war action drama stars an ensemble cast that includes Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, Anya Singh, and others.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question

