Border 2 Box Office: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty film shows some momentum in advances on final day

Border 2 is showing some much-needed momentum on the final day of advance sales. The Sunny Deol led war film has sold around 110K tickets at the two national chains (PVR INOX and Cinepolis) at 9 PM. The final advance should clear 130K, for a likely final number of around 135K. The overall opening day advance currently stands at around Rs. 8 crore nett and should finish in the vicinity of Rs. 10 crore nett. That would place it as second best first day advances for a Bollywood film in the last two years, behind Chhaava.

While these are good advances, you expect more than just “good advances" from a film like Border 2.

In comparison, Gadar 2 had clocked 274K tickets in sales at the two national chains and Rs. 15 crore nett advance for its opening day. The number of tickets sold is less than half of Gadar 2, but the difference in terms of money is around 30 per cent. That is because Border 2 is releasing with “Blockbuster ticket pricing” while Gadar 2 was released with normal ticket prices.

On the final day, the advances in national chains have doubled, which is a healthy trend. This is largely expected from a film like Border 2, which collects well in smaller centres across the Hindi belt. These centres aren’t heavy on advances and rely far more on current and walk-up sales. Whatever advances they do get mostly come in on the last day, closer to release. The hope will be for these centres to score heavily in the current sales tomorrow.

Based on advances, Border 2 is expected to collect around Rs. 30 crore nett on its first day. With stronger walk-up business, it can move towards Rs. 35 crore nett. The pre-sales for Sunday and Monday are already shaping up pretty well. For the last three decades, the country has watched Border on their television sets on Republic Day. This year, they will be having Border 2 to watch in cinemas, and if the reception clicks, it is going to be a massive day.

