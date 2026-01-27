Border 2 Early Box Office Trends: Sunny Deol film has a strong hold on Tuesday, tracking towards 20 crore

Border 2 has passed the weekday hold test as the film is looking to collect around Rs. 20 crore nett on its first Tuesday. Since Monday was a holiday, Tuesday became the first working weekday for the film. Early in the evening, the collections are tracking towards a Rs. 20 crore day; it will be the night shows which will decide if it goes over or stays under. At the very least, the film will be collecting Rs. 18 crore nett today. The five-day running total for the film will be around Rs. 185 crore nett. The first week should reach around Rs. 215 crore nett.

The drop from its opening day of Rs. 28.50 crore will be around 30-33 per cent. That would be a fantastic hold for a Monday; here it's a day later, Tuesday, so all the better. That said, since opening day was just good and the film has picked up since then, a better comparison is to look at Sunday, from which the drop is 60 per cent, which is again quite strong.

There is one minor caveat, though. While Border 2 has not opted for a discount day, it was seen with Dhurandhar that Tuesdays were growing all the same, as there is some extra audience for the day now. As such, Wednesday would be the first truly normal weekday for the film. Either way, a near Rs. 20 crore day is a solid number, which puts the film on course to a Rs. 400 crore lifetime. What Wednesday will indicate is if it will reach there comfortably or if it will be a closer call.

Border 2 had a good opening day but was below expectations. Over the weekend, the film made solid improvement, peaking on Monday, crossing Rs. 50 crore nett mark in a single day. The film was already the first HIT of the year, the hold today means it should go on to be a BLOCKBUSTER, confirmation of which should come over the coming days. This is another major win for Sunny Deol 2.0, continuing his remarkable resurgence following the historic success of Gadar 2 in 2023.

ALSO READ: The Raja Saab Worldwide Closing Box Office Collection: Prabhas starrer perish below Rs. 200 crore