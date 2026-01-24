Border 2 Early Box Office Trends: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty film nears 35cr on day 2, Set for 100cr plus weekend

Border 2 is looking to collect Rs. 33-34 crore nett approx on its second day at the Indian box office. That marks a 20 per cent growth from its opening day of Rs. 28 crore nett, bringing its two-day total box office collections to Rs. 61-62 crore nett approx. For a film like Border 2, which opens well and has a considerable share of business coming from smaller centres, staying flat or a minor bump on the second day is considered acceptable. For it to show a growth as big as 20 per cent is a stamp of approval from the audience.

The best growth for the film came in the Mumbai circuit, which jumped by around 40 per cent from its opening day. The growth was even better in the Mumbai-Pune belt, closer to 50 per cent, while Gujarat is seeing growth of 30 per cent. Gujarat is a Sunday state when it comes to the box office and should see a massive surge in biz tomorrow. Mumbai circuit was on the lower side on the opening day, but the growth today has put it on the board, and it should consolidate further on the next two days.

The Northern circuits, which were the best performers for the film on first day, also managed to make some gains today, with Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan seeing a significant growth. Punjab was relatively flat because opening day was aided by a semi-holiday. Uttar Pradesh could have dropped, but it also managed to be on par with opening day numbers as well. The Eastern circuits had a drop in expected ground, with the first day being helped by the holiday.

In all, the second day has put the film in a very strong position. The opening day was a bit downer relative to expectations, but this growth has sorted it out. The advances for Sunday are already stacked up in a big way and should see a big spike tomorrow, with Rs. 40 crore plus looking like a done deal and potential for more. That would lock Rs. 100 crore nett weekend for the film, and then there is a big national holiday for Republic Day on Monday, which will be another huge day for the film.

