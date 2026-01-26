Border 2 Early Box Office Trends: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty tops 50 crore on Republic Day

Border 2 is looking to collect Rs. 52-53 crore nett approx on Monday at the Indian box office as the film is seeing a growth over Sunday. The Sunny Deol starrer had exploded on Sunday, getting close to Rs. 50 crore nett. Today, on Republic Day, the film one-upped that, topping Rs. 50 crore nett and recording the biggest day of its run.

For nearly three decades, the original Border has been a Republic Day staple on television. This time around, the country had the sequel to watch in cinemas, and they turned up in big numbers. Growth was expected for Monday, even before release, given how perfectly the film aligns with the occasion. However, with Sunday itself having recorded a huge jump, there was some doubt over whether Monday would be able to push higher.

Basically, on Sundays, the night shows take a hit as the next day is a working day. This time, with Monday being a national holiday, the night shows on Sunday remained strong. As such, the dip in night shows was expected today, and that will be the case as well. However, the film made enough gains during the day that the slowdown at night won’t keep it from growing.

Most of the circuits showcase growth today, but the most has come from Maharashtra, which will be up by around 20-25 per cent from Sunday. The state was slow to start on Friday, but has made big inroads since then every day. Madhya Pradesh, which comes in the CP & CI circuits, was also not as high as it should have been over the weekend, with no Rs. 2 crore plus day in CI over the weekend, but it will be clearing that today. On the other hand, Gujarat will mostly remain under its Sunday.

In all, Border 2 has amassed Rs. 165 crore nett over its four-day extended weekend with an extraordinary trend. Based on the trend, the film should be going north of Rs. 500 crore nett, but will it? That’s tough to say. Tuesday and Wednesday will give more clarity on it, but for now, the Hindi film industry has scored its first HIT of the year, and it is going to be a big one. The first day was a bit of a downer, but over the next three days, the film has done what was expected from it.

