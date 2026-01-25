Border 2 explodes on Sunday at the Indian box office, Sunny Deol film certainly 45cr plus, aiming 50cr day three

Border 2 has exploded at the Indian box office on Sunday. At mid-day today, the film looks certain to surpass the Rs. 45 crore nett, with what seems like Rs. 46-48 crore day. It is now moving towards Rs. 50 crore nett mark. Normally, films slow down on Sunday night, especially in the bigger urban centres. However, with a big national holiday falling tomorrow, occupancies are expected to remain strong through the night. This could be what makes the film touch and possibly go over Rs. 50 crore mark.

The growth for the film was all across the board. A critical market like Gujarat, which was a bit underwhelming on the first day, saw some improvement yesterday but finally fell in line today. There is still some upside there, and probably cover further ground tomorrow. The Northern circuits, which have been impressive since day one, are on fire today. East Punjab is likely to see the record for the biggest single day. Delhi - NCR will also see a record day, although the Uttar Pradesh side may keep it short of Pushpa 2. Rajasthan, too, is going to be the second to Pushpa 2 but will be a record for a Bollywood release.

All this was seen coming as the film already had huge advances across India going into the day. Having said that, the movement in current sales during the day has also been highly impressive.

The three-day weekend for the Sunny Deol film is going to be around Rs. 109-111 crore nett. On high, this could be nearing Rs. 115 crore nett. Then there is Republic Day on Monday, which is a day so fitting for the film, it could go on to top today even. The film is going to be over Rs. 150 crore nett over the extended weekend, potentially exceeding Rs. 160 crore nett as well. Looking further ahead, the holds on Tuesday and Wednesday will determine just how high the film can eventually go. For now, the Hindi film industry has its first HIT of the year, and it will likely be a big one.

