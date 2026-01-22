Border 2 Final Advance Booking: Sunny Deol starrer sells 1.40 lakh tickets in National Chains, set for Rs 30 crore plus day one

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, closed its advance booking by selling around 1.40 lakh tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day. Border 2 has raked in advances of around Rs. 9.50-10 crore nett for the first day.

While in national chains, advances for Border 2 lag behind several films, ranked 7th in the last two years. The overall advances are likely going to be better than all except Chhaava, which had Rs. 11.50 crore nett advance for its opening day. This is because its advances are better than most other films in non-national chains, while for Saiyaara (Rs. 8 crore nett), the difference is mainly due to lower ticket prices for that film.

Border 2 also has a better spread of sales over its extended weekend, with a big national holiday on Monday. The military drama starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty is all set for a banger start at the box office. As per Pinkvilla Predicts, Border 2 is all set for a start of Rs. 30-37 crore at the Indian box office, with a pinpoint forecast of Rs. 32 crore net.

The following are the top advances at national chains for Bollywood in year 2025 and 2026:

Rank Title Tickets 1 Chhaava 223,000 2 Saiyaara 193,000 3 Dhurandhar 180,000 4 Baaghi 4 155,000 5 War 2 153,000 6 Sikandar 143,000 7 Border 2 140,000 8 Housefull 5 95,000 9 Raid 2 93,000 10 Thamma 80,000

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

