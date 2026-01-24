Border 2 goes on Offensive at Box Office: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty film sees growth on day 2

Border 2 is showing a very positive trend at the box office today on its second day. The day started with a normal ease off from the first day morning, the matinees are showing a solid 20-25 per cent growth over yesterday. The advances for the evening and night shows are stacked up nicely, with national chains running 35 per cent ahead of yesterday at the same time of the day. This means this growth should increase in the later shows of the day, and the film should end up with a day comfortably north of Rs. 30 crore, possibly closer to Rs. 35 crore.

For films that open well, especially one like Border 2, which draws heavily from smaller centres, simply holding steady on Saturday is generally considered acceptable, as those smaller centres drop on Saturday and then go back up on Sunday. However, Border 2 will be able to do much more than that and should end up with sizeable growth in business. And when such films see growth on day two, it is a stamp of approval from audiences.

The film will be at the very least around Rs. 60 crore nett after two days. Sunday is expected to see a big growth as well and should be going over Rs. 40 crore nett, possibly around Rs. 45 crore. That means the film will be clearing Rs. 100 crore nett for the weekend. There is a big national holiday for Republic Day on Monday, and for a film like Border 2, it could be a mad day, ending up possibly its biggest day. That would put Rs. 150 crore nett four-day weekend as a very reasonable target for the film. The holds on Tuesday and Wednesday will determine just how high the film can eventually go.

For now, the Hindi film industry has its first HIT of the year, and it will likely be a big one. The first day business was a bit of a downer, but this growth today has put it right up.

