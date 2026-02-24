Border 2 India Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, & Ahan Shetty's films adds Rs 25 lakh on 5th Monday

Border 2 slipped to Rs. 25 lakh on its 5th Monday, registering a drop of 40 percent over Sunday. The 5th week's cume has reached Rs. 1.65 crore in 4 days. It is expected to wind around Rs 2.50 crore or so.

The running cume of the Sunny Deol starrer now stands at Rs. 304.85 crore nett. It will cross the Rs. 305 crore mark tomorrow and then will march towards its final target. Going by the present trends and its momentum, the military action drama is looking to wind its entire theatrical run around Rs. 306 crore to Rs. 308 crore nett. This is a good outcome, however, trade expectations were much higher as the film was overestimated after the gargutan success of Gadar 2.

Having said that, Border 2 emerged as the first Hit film of 2026 from Hindi cinema. The movie has done better in northern circuits, where Rajasthan is closer to BLOCKBUSTER, while Delhi-UP and East Punjab have done SUPER HIT business. The underperformance has come in central circuits of Gujarat and CPCI, which one would expect to fare strongly for a Sunny Deol film, but that hasn't happened. It is also the second-highest grosser for Sunny Deol and the career-best for the rest of the cast.

The Box Office Collections for Border 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 210.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 64.50 cr. Week Three Rs. 22.00 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 0.75 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 2.00 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 1.50 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 0.55 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 0.75 cr. 4th Wednesday Rs. 0.45 cr. 4th Thursday Rs. 0.45 cr. 5th Friday Rs. 0.25 cr. 5th Saturday Rs. 0.50 cr. 5th Sunday Rs. 0.65 cr. 5th Monday Rs. 0.25 cr. Total Rs. 304.85 cr.

​Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: O Romeo Box Office Collections: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri film makes it past Rs. 50 Cr net in India