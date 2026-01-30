Border 2 vs Pathaan vs Fighter Box Office Comparison Opening Week: Sunny Deol's film trails behind Shah Rukh Khan starrer

This year's Republic Day release, Border 2 completed its opening week at the box office. Here's a look at the box office comparison between Border 2 and the other recent Republic Day releases, Pathaan and Fighter.

Starring Sunny Deol in the lead role, Border 2 recorded a good opening of Rs. 28.50 crore at the box office. Though it surpassed Fighter's Day 1 of Rs. 23 crore, the movie remained far behind Pathaan's massive Rs. 55.70 crore nett. The opening weekend of Border 2 was around Rs. 112.50 crore, which is roughly 35 percent higher than Fighter's first three days (Rs. 82.50 crore) and 30 percent lower than Pathaan's first three days (Rs. 160.50 crore).

One must note that Border 2 had a Republic Day holiday on its Day 4, while the other two had their Day 2 as the national holiday. This could be a major factor why Pathaan established a big lead in its opening weekend. Since Pathaan was a Wednesday release and Fighter was a Thursday release, they both had an upper hand at the number of days in their opening week.

Border 2, which was a regular Friday release, wrapped its opening week at around Rs. 206.25 crore nett at the Indian box office, which is 35 percent higher than the Hrithik Roshan movie and roughly 55 percent lower than the Shah Rukh Khan starrer spy action drama, when compared with their first seven days only.

Border 2 is around 1.8x of Fighter and 70% of Pathaan on Thursday. Pathaan added Rs. 165 crore nett after its extended first week of 9 days while Fighter added Rs. 64 crore nett. If Border 2 mantains same ratio with respect to these two films, it will add another Rs. 115 crore nett, which would mean closing around Rs. 320 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Day-wise box office comparison between Border 2, Pathaan, And Fighter are as follows:

Day Border 2 Pathaan Fighter Wednesday Rs. 55.75 cr. Thursday Rs. 67.75 cr. Rs. 20.50 cr. Friday Rs. 28.50 cr. Rs. 37.00 cr. Rs. 36.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 35.00 cr. Rs. 52.00 cr. Rs. 26.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 49.00 cr. Rs. 59.00 cr. Rs. 26.50 cr. Monday Rs. 53.00 cr. Rs. 24.50 cr. Rs. 7.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 18.50 cr. Rs. 21.00 cr. Rs. 7.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 12.00 cr. Rs. 17.00 cr. Rs. 6.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 10.25 cr. Rs. 14.75 cr. Rs. 5.75 cr. Total Rs. 206.25 cr. Rs. 348.75 cr. Rs. 135.75 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office numbers are compiled from various sources and our research. The numbers can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

