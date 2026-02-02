Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collections 2nd Weekend: Sunny Deol's war drama storms over Rs 352 crore globally in 10 days

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol in the lead role, is fairing well at the box office. The movie collected USD 1.20 million during its second weekend in the overseas markets. That marks a 56 per cent drop from its opening weekend. With that, the total overseas box office collection for the film has topped the USD 5 million mark, for USD 5.30 million (Rs. 49 crore) approx.

Combined with Rs. 303 crore gross box office from the domestic markets, the worldwide cume for the Sunny Deol film crossed the Rs. 350 crore mark and is now standing at Rs. 352 crore approx. by the end of its second weekend.

The overseas performance for the film can be termed better than in India, with respect to expectations. As an Indo–Pak war film, it naturally does not receive patronage from sections of the Pakistani and Bangladeshi diaspora. Historically, this genre of Indian nationalist cinema had a relatively limited overseas market, as the Pakistani diaspora once formed a significant share of overseas audiences. However, over the years, the market has evolved to be better, with fresher migration from India, especially in markets like Canada and Australia.

It is headed for around USD 6.50 million closing internationally; with better legs, it may get closer to the USD 7 million mark. For the record, Sunny Deol's previous blockbuster Gadar 2 grossed USD 6.88 million overseas in total. Border 2 should aim to close in the same range. Besides Sunny Deol, the movie also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and others.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

