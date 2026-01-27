Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh & Ahan Shetty's film amass Rs 228 crore in 4 days

Border 2 continues to perform well at the box office. The military action drama, directed by Anurag Singh, amassed over Rs. 228 crore in its 4 days of theatrical run at the worldwide box office. It fetched around Rs. 199 crore gross from the domestic markets, while the international territories contributed a sum of USD 3.15 million, which is Rs. 29 crore as per Indian currency.

Though the Sunny Deol movie has done well overseas, with the best performances in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. The United States and the United Kingdom have also fared well, though the former got hit severely by the weather on Sunday. For the record, the film has lost USD 200K approx in North America due to weather-related issues. It will be covering that in the coming days.

Territory-wise Box Office Collections of Border 2 are as follows:

Territory Gross INDIA Rs. 199.00 cr. United States USD 800,000 Canada USD 610,000 Australia USD 780,000 New Zealand USD 165,000 United Kingdom USD 440,000 Rest of Europe USD 130,000 Rest of World USD 225,000 OVERSEAS USD 3,150,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 228.00 cr.

Talking about domestic markets, the military action drama has performed extremely well in Punjab, Delhi-UP, and Rajasthan. It saw promising growth in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh from Day 1 to Day 4. However, Gujarat remained somewhat underwhelming with Monday seeing a dip from Sunday, which is when it had space to go up from Sunday.

Backed by JP Films and T-Series Films, Border 2 turned out to be Hindi cinema's first Clean Hit. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go from here on. Set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak 1971 war, Border 2 also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh in pivotal roles.

