Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty film gross 285 crore in first week

Border 2 collected USD 4.10 million (Rs. 37.50 crore) approx in overseas markets during its first week. Combined with Rs. 247.50 crore approx from the domestic market, the worldwide gross stands at Rs. 285 crore approx. The first week is better than Gadar 2, which collected USD 3.75 million in its first week. That included USD 475K from the Middle East, where Border 2 missed the release. In the same set of markets, Border 2 is around 25 per cent higher.

The Sunny Deol starrer has done well overseas, though just like India, it appeared to be doing better during the weekend, but the business came down a bit on weekdays. Australia and Canada led the performance, with AUD 1.43 million and CAD 1.13 million, respectively. The first week in Australia was at a level of USD 10 million ratio, while Canada was around USD 7-8 million. Canada could have also been at the Australia level, but it lost business on Sunday-Tuesday due to weather issues. Australia had some holiday advantage, but in general, these two are big Punjabi diaspora hubs overseas; the presence of Diljit Dosanjh added value to the film.

The overseas performance for the film can be termed better than in India, with respect to expectations. As an Indo–Pak war film, it naturally does not receive patronage from sections of the Pakistani and Bangladeshi diaspora. Historically, this genre of Indian nationalist cinema had a relatively limited overseas market, as the Pakistani diaspora once formed a significant share of overseas audiences. However, over the years, the market has evolved to be better, with fresher migration from India, especially in markets like Canada and Australia.

Border 2 will be around USD 5.25 million by EOD Sunday. It is headed for around USD 6.50 million closing; with better legs, it may get closer to USD 7 million. For the record, Gadar 2 grossed USD 6.88 million overseas, of which USD 840K came from the Middle East.

The Territorial Breakdown for Overseas Box Office of Border 2 is as follows:

Territory Gross United States USD 1,080,000 Canada USD 825,000 Australia USD 1,000,000 New Zealand USD 210,000 United Kingdom USD 560,000 Rest of World USD 425,000 OVERSEAS USD 4,100,000

ALSO READ: Border 2 Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty film scores 206 crore in first week in India