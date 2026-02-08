Border 2 Worldwide Box Office: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, & Ahan Shetty starrer clocks Rs 400 crore globally in 14 days

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, is doing well at the box office. The military drama crossed the Rs. 400 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office in its 14 days of theatrical run. It fetched around Rs. 347 crore gross from the domestic markets while the overseas territories contributed a sum of USD 6.25 million, which is around Rs 57 crore gross.

Though war based films don't do well generally, the movie still managed to put up an impressive total. It is currently the second biggest grosser for Sunny Deol after Gadar 2 and the career-best for Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Currently standing at Rs. 404 crore gross, Border 2 turned out to be a Clean HIT film. At one point, SUPER HIT seemed like a done deal, but now it might be a close call depending on how the late legs go for the film. For that matter, even BLOCKBUSTER was a possibility after what it did over its extended first weekend, but the business came down on weekdays, which ruled that out. Regardless, this is a very solid result for the film, just that expectations were high following the historic success of Gadar 2 in 2023, which it couldn’t meet.

The Anurag Singh directorial is set to face Shahid Kapoor's O' Romeo from the coming weekend, which is expected to dent its business. Based on the current trends, the military drama is heading for a finish around in the North of Rs 450 crore globally.

Box Office Collections of Border 2 are as follows:

Particulars Gross India Rs. 347 cr. Overseas Rs. 57 cr. (USD 6.25 M) Total Rs. 404 cr. (Est.)

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

